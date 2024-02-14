Review stage ends

The Gore District Council’s review of its district plan is nearing the business end.

The council today released a summary of the 130 submissions it received to the proposed district plan and all previous submissions.

District plan review committee principal adviser Matt Heale said there were over 5542 submission points, ranging from zoning, district-wide matters, objectives and policies, rules, bulk and location standards.

A list of submitters, their submissions and the summary are available on the council’s engagement portal, Let’s Talk.

The next phase is to allow for further submissions in support of, or in opposition to, the submissions already made.

These submissions are limited to anyone representing a relevant aspect of public interest, and any person who has an interest in the proposal greater than the general public and the council.

The further submission period is from today to February 28.