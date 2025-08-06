Rigs, classic cars made accessible for everyone

A milk truck, the type of specialty "rig" available for those with special needs to ride at Southland Hug A Rig Day 2025. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The opportunity for those with special needs to ride in a big classic car is back this Saturday at Waimumu.

In its 16th year, Southland Hug A Rig day will be at the Field Days site for those who might not otherwise be able to partake in similar events.

Those that suffer from lifelong conditions, mental or physical, are also invited along for the ride.

Organiser Dianne Elstob said each year they tried to make the event bigger, better and more accessible.

"This is an event that allows participants to have a confidence building fun day that challenges their boundaries, bringing smiles and joy to all," she said.

The introduction of two ramps last year, so that those in wheelchairs could access the trucks, was successful, she said.

"The feedback we received was it was a great new addition," she said.

A crowd of more than 170 came to ride the 30 trucks, 12 classic cars and even a couple of tractors last year.

Mrs Elstob said every year the event grew with the help of the community, who volunteered their time to make sure the trucks were running for three hours, non-stop.

She was grateful for the businesses and private sponsors who donated a "fantastic" array of raffle and lucky stick draw prizes.

Rapid Relief Team, Bees Bites and Moreish food and coffee would be back this year to feed the hungry passengers.

Mrs Elstob said she unnecessarily worried every year whether there would be enough vehicles for her participants, before the trucks started rolling in.

"It’s a great feeling, and we are very lucky being so well supported by the community near and far."

She loved to see a return of old faces, as well as new ones, who took up the chance to have a go in some of the classic rides the region has to offer.

Southland Hug A Rig day is from noon to 3pm at the Waimumu Field Days site.

Anyone wanting to volunteer their time, car or truck contact Mrs Elstob on 027 7732-700 and the event can be found on social media. — Allied Media