Riversdale Golf Club tournament

Heriot Golf Club member Reef Ashton putts the ball and watches its progress towards the hole during the Riversdale Golf Club’s holiday tournament on Sunday. PHOTOS: SANDY EGGLESTON

A 60-strong field headed to the Riversdale golf course to take part in the club’s annual holiday tournament on Sunday.

Entrants from as far away as Mount Maunganui took part in the four-ball, best-ball Stableford match.

Club president Bruce Caughey said the tournament was designed to attract holiday makers.

The tournament has been held for more than 30 years and was a good fundraiser for the club.

Riversdale Golf Club member Grant Weller chips the ball on to the green during the club’s tournament.

"It’s been quite well supported over the years."

Club member Grant Weller said he had been playing in the tournament since he was a teenager.

"Enjoyable day out, the course is in great nick and the weather’s great."

The Ensign reporter Sandy Eggleston was there to catch the action.