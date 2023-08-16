Robbie brilliant as Barbie

Margot Robbie is brilliant in the title role of Barbie, a movie about the doll created by Mattel.

The movie has been 14 years in the making with the project stymied a few times.

Warner Brothers picked up the rights to make the film in 2018.

The movie starts in Barbieland where stereotypical Barbie and every other Barbie created by Mattel live.

I am not sure how you would describe Barbieland except to say it is some kind of parallel reality to the one we know.

It is a type of utopia for women who can be anyone they want without the restrictions of male domination.

The Barbies, including Judge Barbie, President Barbie and Dr Barbie, hold the key positions in the world and the Kens do as they are told.

Stereotypical Barbie, played by Robbie, has some kind of crisis and leaves home for the real world to find a solution.

Ken (Ryan Gosling) stows away in her car but when Barbie finds him, she lets him continue the journey with her.

In the real world the pair get into all sorts of trouble and Mattel chief executive (Will Ferrell) realises someone has crossed the divide from Barbieland.

Along with his all-male staff, he tries to get control of Barbie by putting her back into the box she came in.

Rhea Pearlman makes a cameo appearance as the spirit of Ruth Handler, the inventor of Barbie.

A big disappointment for me was Aqua’s song Barbie Girl did not really feature in the movie. It apparently was in there as a remix but I missed it.

The movie is entertaining enough but not really my cup of tea.

It is an interesting commentary on the roles of men and women in American culture but for me did not really live up to its hype.

I know there have been computer-generated Barbie movies for children but the themes of this movie were well above younger viewers’ heads.

I did enjoy Robbie’s performance though. She plays the character who is a curious mix of innocence, wholesomeness and savvy.

The best part of the movie experience for me was the kindness of a stranger, who knowing I had left my wallet at home, surprised me with the gift of an ice cream as I was sitting in my seat waiting for the movie to start.