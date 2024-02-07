Rowing towards a good cause

The rowing crew (left) Jeremy Hamilton, Darren Jack, Steve Dyer, Ian Hamilton, Anna Jackson, Nigel Jack, Richard Hamilton, Sarah Hamilton and Gary Jack that went from the bottom of Stewart Island to Foveaux Strait and will now go from Bluff on Saturday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

From Stewart Island to Cape Reinga.

That is the journey Invercargill man Ian Hamilton and a group of rowers will make over the next few months as a campaign to raise money for four charities.

A team of Lions club members have organised a day at Curio Bay when the rowers arrive in the Catlins.

Toi Tois Tokanui Lions President Paul Duffy is part of the organising committee for the day.

"It’s a fun family day but also there are four charities that are being raised for," Mr Duffy said.

He believed it was a worthwhile cause to support.

"Of course, the sea will be nice and warm.

"It’s gonna be brilliant."

Eight different Lions clubs helped to organise the event.

There would be many events at the beach Mr Duffy said.

They included a combined school haka and a sand castle building competition.

Money raised will be given to the Lions Club Cancer Trust, Child Cancer, Starship Foundation and Surf Lifesaving NZ.

Members of the rowing team would arrive at the beach about 12.30pm on Sunday.

A live GPS tracking the rowers progress could be viewed on the Lions Club website.

The team completed the Stewart Island leg a few weeks ago.

The next leg left from Bluff is set to begin on Saturday.

- By Ben Andrews