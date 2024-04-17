On the run

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Gore River Valley Lions members (from left) Arlene Duffy, Robyn Ross, Catherine Borthwick, Pam Fiveash and Lesley Millar took part in the Relay for Life on Saturday.

The event was held at the ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill between 10am and 10pm and was attended by groups and individuals from across Southland.

Team captain Pam Fiveash said it was thrilling to be one of the many teams running to raise funds for the Cancer Society.

"The team was fired up and ready to take on the challenge of completing laps of the stadium for the full 12 hours," she said.

"It was a great cause, and we were thankful for the support of family members as well as members of the Waihopai Lions Club of Invercargill."