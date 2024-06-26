Rural chaplain commissioning first for region

Friends and family celebrate with Margie Rea after she was commissioned as a rural chaplain at the weekend. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

In a first for the South, a rural chaplain was commissioned at the weekend.

West Otago resident Margie Rea was commissioned in the role on Saturday.

Mrs Rea was already the minister at the Kiwi Church and the roles entailed similar work, she said.

"It’s not a whole lot different."

In terms of what the role offered, she was well prepared and ready for the challenge due to her experience.

"It adds credibility.

"I’m there to listen, I’m there to support.

"People may have questions and I’m there to help them find answers."

She received chaplaincy training as part of her ministry training and has continued to train regularly when given the opportunity by the Southern Ecumenical Rural Chaplaincy Charitable Trust.

She will join Barbara Walker as a chaplain in the southern region.

"It’s all pretty much about being there with people.

"That’s the major thing."

The Southern Ecumenical Rural Chaplaincy Charitable Trust had been working to establish rural chaplaincy in the southern region, she said.

