Rural nurses left out of deal

Nurses at rural hospitals have been left out of a historic pay equity deal.

Nurses working at Gore Health, Dunstan Hospital and Oamaru Hospital will all not be included in the deal.

Gore Health chief executive Karl Metzler said Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand’s urban hospitals were strengthened while rural hospitals were left to suffer.

"It is manifestly unjust when you’ve got nurses who train and deliver the same level of service and care in their rural communities, but are deemed lesser beings than their urban counterparts."

The disparity should not exist and made healthcare tougher than it already was, he said.

Competing with the hospitals in Invercargill and Dunedin was an ongoing concern.

There was no way Gore Health would have been able to keep nurses if it had not topped up pay to keep pace, but the cost of this — more than $250,000 a year — had caused a "significant deficit position".