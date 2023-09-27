Rustic theme to perfect day

The couple chose a rustic-country theme for the wedding. Deer antlers were used as decorations to express the couple’s love for hunting. PHOTOS: NICOLE MENNELL PHOTOGRAPHY

Gore couple Blair and Shania Ussher (nee Duthie) share photos of their wedding with The Ensign readers.

The couple were married at a family farm in the Hokonuis near Waimumu on December 9, 2022.

Mrs Ussher said she loved the whole day.

"We tried to keep it as small as possible while including all our family and a few friends, mainly family, to keep it feeling intimate and to really bring our families together.

Shania Ussher arrived at the ceremony by horse-drawn cart.

"I don’t think I have ever felt so loved by both of our families," she said.

"We used the farm because it means a lot to us with all the memories we had there and is beautiful place.

"It was the place where Blair and I become engaged.

"The date of our wedding was also our fourth anniversary."

The ceremony was followed by a reception at the Woolshed Function Centre at the Southern Field Days site.

The bridal party (from left) David Pask, Nicole Miller, Blair Ussher, Shania Ussher, Ronan Ferns and Kayla Rusk.

"The function centre fitted our rustic-country theme.

"We had deer antlers as decor and used logs as seating at the ceremony."

She said a particularly special moment was their first dance.

"It wasn’t perfect, but it ended up feeling like we were the only two in the room and we just got to soaking the moments of the day."

The couple wished to thank everyone who helped make their wedding extra special.