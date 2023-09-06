Scout jamboree an exciting time for Mataura teen

Mataura scout Jake Holland met the New Zealand Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Dawn Bennett when he was in Seoul on his way to the World Scout Jamboree at Saemangeum. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Meeting scouts from different countries was one of the highlights of Jake Holland’s time at the World Scout Jamboree recently in the Republic of Korea.

The jamboree is held every four years and was the 25th holding of the event.

Jake, 16, said he spent much of his time at the jamboree meeting people.

"I was walking around talking to people trading badges.

"Every country had their own badges."

Some of the badges had more value than others.

Lots of people wanted to trade for the New Zealand scouts’ scarves.

Each scout had two scarves and about 15 badges to swap.

"I traded one for a Malta scarf and the other for a set of Scottish badges."

There were about 43,000 scouts at the jamboree from 160 countries.

The 67 New Zealand scouts were divided up into patrols and did some sightseeing when they first landed in Korea before the jamboree started.

One of the highlight of the sightseeing included attending a live show called Nanta.

"It’s a comedic theatrical performance which has music... very funny.

"Apparently it is one of the 10 top things to do in Seoul."

The group then joined the jamboree camp at Saemangeum.

The camp was on a piece of reclaimed land near the sea.

"There were no trees, so there was basically no shelter from the sun and it was very hot."

There were other issues — including a Covid outbreak and a looming typhoon — which received global media attention.

"It was a joke," Jake said.

"The media were saying how terrible it was and all the scouts were having fun."

When the typhoon was predicted the New Zealand scout leaders decided the group would leave two days early.

The group went back to Seoul and did more sightseeing.

He said the trip had been "exciting" and he would like to attend the next world jamboree in Poland as a helper.

