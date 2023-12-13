Seasonal rise in crime noted

A rise in shoplifting and family harm incidents has been noticed by police at the Gore Police Station.

Sergeant Eric Browne said money was often an issue when dealing with family harm.

"We get that times are not exactly easy for a lot of people but there’s no excuses for it," Sgt Browne said.

Shoplifting happened throughout the year but an increase was often noticed during the holiday period, he said.

Police should be contacted if anyone saw an incident occur, he said.

"Vehicle registrations of people are always handy for us to follow up on."

A "dramatic" increase in people driving under the influence of alcohol had also been noted.

Eight people had been caught with a breath alcohol reading just below the legal limit of 250mcg.

There would be an increased police presence over the holiday period, he said.

By Ben Andrews