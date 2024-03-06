Second exhibit a reflection of work

Croydon Aviation and Heritage Museum exhibitors Helen Keith and Julie Duncan hold one of Helen’s works in progress. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

The name says it all.

"It’s what we do" is a new exhibition by local artists Helen Keith and Julie Duncan.

The exhibition is on display at the Croydon Aviation and Heritage Museum.

Keith said the name of the exhibition reflected their work.

"We’ve named it ‘It’s what we do’ is because Julie is the art tutor, well known in Gore, and I am an artist," she said.

Duncan said she enjoyed the chance to have her work on display.

"It’s an opportunity for us to let other people see our work."

She painted daily and took a lot of inspiration from flowers.

"I tend to do florals, that’s my mainstay. Julie is often doing landscape."

She and Duncan often supported other exhibitions in the district.

"You know how some people go after tornadoes. We go after exhibitions."

Duncan said it was a lovely feeling for people to see and enjoy their work.

"It’s a sample of the work we’ve done during the year, she said.

"It is nice when someone likes what you’ve achieved and it’s like a part of you."

All the artwork was for sale, she said.

This was the pair’s second time exhibiting at the museum, she said.

The exhibition runs until the end of the month.

