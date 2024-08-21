Sift the truth from the dross in information

Is it gossip, propaganda or news?

Ka Rawe to our Olympians, what superstars! The 2024 Olympics have been entertaining and inspirational with our athletes representing us in style.

The interesting side themes that emerged from the most recent Olympics are curious.

Firstly, a huge furore over the sacrilege of the Last Supper having what seemed like a giant smurf in the middle of the frame, a female boxer claimed her opponent was a man, a gymnast’s hair care or lack of was a topic for some, and they were just some of the news headlines and social media themes emerging.

When did we all stop fact checking? How did we all become such hideous historians (Dionysus — the blue guy, was the greek god of fun stuff).

Why was it so easy to trick so many famous people and media outlets that a woman was a man, when all the information about the corrupt testing company and the incident that caused the incident was available online.

And just when you think it’s all other countries, not us well-heeled and informed Kiwis, we have an advertisement on one of our major print outlets that states completely incorrect information and false narrative about the Marine & Coastal Area act. Just for the record, no-one can own the foreshore or seabed, but don’t let facts destroy some great created outrage.

No-one is immune to a strong reaction when presented with information that seems just outrageously unfair, unjust and encroaching of others’ rights. It’s only human. I’ve done it, too, but we need to do better, take a breath and check — is it true? Is that really happening? Who is telling me this information and what do they gain by me buying into it?

If it’s important enough to repeat, let’s make sure it is true.

Ka Mihi.