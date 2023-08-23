Slice of life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Netball Eastern Southland had its season finals at the weekend. Supporters filled the stadium to see who would take the top of the table in each grade. The Ensign asked some visitors what they liked about watching netball.
Mila Cameron, 7 (left) ... I like coming along to watch my mum play netball.
Bailey Donaldson, 8 (centre) ... I like watching people play netball.
Keira Donaldson, 5 (right) ... I like watching my mum play netball too.