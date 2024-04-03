Slice of life

Javanee Ramage, 10 (left) ... Because of [Corbin’s] epilepsy — he’s really important to us and he makes us feel really happy when we get to hang out with him.

Harlee Moffat, 10 (centre) ... Corbin is in our class and we like to support him and help him when he needs help.

Corbin Belt, 10 (right) ... Because it’s quite fun.