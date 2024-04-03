Slice of life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
East Gore School held a purple shirt day in support of fellow pupil Corbin Belt and Epilepsy Awareness Day. The Ensign reporter Ben Andrews was there and asked three pupils who had dressed in purple what they liked about purple shirt day and why they thought it was important to support it.
Javanee Ramage, 10 (left) ... Because of [Corbin’s] epilepsy — he’s really important to us and he makes us feel really happy when we get to hang out with him.
Harlee Moffat, 10 (centre) ... Corbin is in our class and we like to support him and help him when he needs help.
Corbin Belt, 10 (right) ... Because it’s quite fun.