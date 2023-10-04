Slice of life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Tapanui author Vicki Yarker-Jones, aka Vicki Purple, held the launch of her new picture book The Teacup Pirates at the Gore library on Friday. She read the book to about 50 children and parents and then the children were able to take part in pirate-themed activities. The Ensign asked two children what they liked about the story.
Amelia Boyles, 7 (left) ... I liked Vicki’s book because the enemies were tea bags and that was funny.
Skyla Troubetchkova, 8 (left) ... I liked the part in the book when milk got poured out and the pirates almost got washed away.