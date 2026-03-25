Smooth landing

Photo: Toni McDonald

Freddy Allan, 10, of Clinton competes in the long jump at the Southland Primary Schools athletics championships at Surrey Park, Invercargill, on Saturday.

About 1000 pupils from throughout Southland and South Otago took part in the event.

Southland Primary Principals Association vice-president Julian Ineson said it was a great opportunity for pupils aged 7-12 to take part in a region-wide event.

"It might be their one and only time that they ever do that, but it's just great to see.

"It's a great measuring stick for them, but also exposing them to athletics which may or may not have been a sport that they've considered before."