PHOTO: BOWLS NEW ZEALAND

Gore Bowling Club member Sheldon Bagrie-Howley has finished runner-up in the men’s open singles at the Summerset National Championships in Christchurch on Friday.

The final was won by Aiden Takarua of the Point Chevalier club in a dramatic game that finished in fading light and drizzling rain.

Bagrie-Howley, who won last year, was attempting to become the first man in two decades to win the singles title two years in a row, but was denied by Takarua in a brilliant display of singles play.

The final finished at 7.40pm in stormy conditions at the Burnside Bowling Club.

Takarua won 21 points to 18.

In his quarterfinal game, which was a repeat match-up of last year’s final, Bagrie-Howley beat Shannon McIlroy, of Stoke, 21 to 20.

His semifinal 21 to 20 win against Joseph van der Pennen, of Papanui, was another close finish.