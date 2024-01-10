You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The final was won by Aiden Takarua of the Point Chevalier club in a dramatic game that finished in fading light and drizzling rain.
Bagrie-Howley, who won last year, was attempting to become the first man in two decades to win the singles title two years in a row, but was denied by Takarua in a brilliant display of singles play.
The final finished at 7.40pm in stormy conditions at the Burnside Bowling Club.
Takarua won 21 points to 18.
In his quarterfinal game, which was a repeat match-up of last year’s final, Bagrie-Howley beat Shannon McIlroy, of Stoke, 21 to 20.
His semifinal 21 to 20 win against Joseph van der Pennen, of Papanui, was another close finish.