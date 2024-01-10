Wednesday, 10 January 2024

So close

    PHOTO: BOWLS NEW ZEALAND
    Gore Bowling Club member Sheldon Bagrie-Howley has finished runner-up in the men’s open singles at the Summerset National Championships in Christchurch on Friday.

    The final was won by Aiden Takarua of the Point Chevalier club in a dramatic game that finished in fading light and drizzling rain.

    Bagrie-Howley, who won last year, was attempting to become the first man in two decades to win the singles title two years in a row, but was denied by Takarua in a brilliant display of singles play.

    The final finished at 7.40pm in stormy conditions at the Burnside Bowling Club.

    Takarua won 21 points to 18.

    In his quarterfinal game, which was a repeat match-up of last year’s final, Bagrie-Howley beat Shannon McIlroy, of Stoke, 21 to 20.

    His semifinal 21 to 20 win against Joseph van der Pennen, of Papanui, was another close finish. 