Soaring costs plague plans

If I had told you three years ago I could invest your money with a guaranteed 38% return you would have looked at me a bit sideways.

Even if I told you that another stream would return 27% you would have said ‘‘sure, sure — if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is’’.

The two biggest focus areas in our last long-term plan (LTP) three years ago were roading and bridges.

Little did we know back then that in just three years the cost of building a bridge would be 38% more, and the cost of building a road would be up 27%.

With this knowledge it would have been tempting to have replaced more bridges to capitalise on that return. To have done that though we would have had to rate accordingly or borrow.

The rate increases back then were not very palatable, which leaves the other option (with hindsight) of debt.

We don’t typically fund our roading network this way, although one could argue with that significant jump in cost it might have been worth it.

This does highlight a real challenge for us though.

We still have 134 bridges with a remaining useful life of less than 10 years, and all of these will now cost 38% more to replace than three years ago. When you throw the increased costs of our water, stormwater and wastewater infrastructure on top of this, it gets quite scary.

One of the options being looked at nationally for Three Waters is the proposition of running them from council-controlled organisations. This would enable us to achieve balance sheet separation of the debt. I liken this to tidying your room by putting everything in the wardrobe.

Notwithstanding, the fact the debt still needs to be repaid — and we have all seen what interest rates have also done over the past three years.

This LTP is proving to be really difficult. I have an accounting degree and a business background — and even with that skillset I am finding it a real challenge. Headlines in the media show councils up and down the country revealing some pretty big numbers for their respective proposed rates percentage increases.

My view is that as a sector we have a funding problem and, as well as driving efficiency in the work, we need to be addressing how local government is funded.

— Southland Mayor Rob Scott