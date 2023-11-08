Soul diva blends genres

Soul diva and singer Whirimako Black performs at a concert. Photo: supplied

With melodies caressed into shape by the language of her ancestors, Whirimako Black is one of Aotearoa’s undisputed soul divas.

Next week, at the Eastern Southland Art Gallery, she will be joined on stage by multi-instrumentalist Kim Halliday and recording artist Mahina Kaui.

Gallery programmes officer Marcella Geddes said the performance would be exceptional.

"Whirimako Black is one of New Zealand’s most distinctive singers.

"She has sung with everyone from the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra to REM’s Michael Stipe, Dave Dobbyn and Salmonella Dub.

"This is one performance not to be missed," Ms Geddes said.

Black had paved the way for Māori and te reo recording artists.

With a blend of folk, jazz and blues influences, Black has continued to incorporate these genres within traditional Māori forms and bilingual singing.

The concert is at 8pm on November 14, and tickets are available at the gallery.