Southland gold mine given go-ahead

The backers of a new gold mine at Waikaka, about 20km north of Gore, are looking to mine 95ha over eight years on a site where mining dates back to the early 1900s. PHOTO: ALLIED MEDIA FILES

A Southland gold mine that could produce more than $50 million of the precious metal a year has been given the go-ahead.

Waikaka Gold Mines Ltd has received consent from the Gore District Council and Environment Southland to operate a mine near Waikaka, about 20km north of Gore.

The site was previously mined in the early 1900s and an operator also mined to its south briefly in 2001.

The project’s backers are looking to mine 95ha of land over eight years, at depths of 20m-40m below ground. Production is estimated at 6000 ounces of gold per year — which at Monday’s prices of $NZ8646 per ounce would bring in $NZ51,876,000 a year.

Four sections of the Waikaka Stream and Shepherds Creek will be diverted temporarily, before being returned to their current alignment.

The joint decision by independent commissioners Dr Ian Boothroyd (chairman), Ros Day-Cleavin and Stephanie Dijkstra said they approved the consent because any potential adverse effects would be either minor or minimised as best possible; or would be avoided, remedied or mitigated provided consent conditions were fully implemented.

The conditions were some of the most "comprehensive environmental and monitoring conditions ever applied in the district", they said.

Of the more than 53 submissions on the application, 47 were in support and six were opposed.

All submitters have 15 days to lodge an appeal with the Environment Court.

Consent conditions include that the working area of the mine not be any bigger than 20ha at any one time and that the total area not exceed 100ha or 50m deep.

The consent is for 20 years.

Gore District Mayor Ben Bell said the proposal was "picked apart from every angle, and rightly so".

"The decision confirms that the effects can be managed and that it meets the legal tests under the Resource Management Act. That gives us confidence this is robust and stands up."

Significant emphasis was placed on protecting the Waikaka Stream and Shepherds Creek.

"The mine has to fully rehabilitate any diverted sections and achieve no net loss in ecological value. That’s backed up by clear expectations for riparian planting, putting habitat back, maintaining fish passage and ongoing monitoring to make sure it’s actually delivered."

Hokonui Rūnanga had initially opposed the mine, but its input on cultural values, stream rehabilitation and ongoing engagement had helped shape conditions that respected the relationship with the Waikaka catchment, Mr Bell said.

"The commissioners rightly focused on environmental and legal requirements foremost, but I was glad to see they also recognised the potential for economic growth, bringing jobs and positive flow-on effects for the district." — Allied Media