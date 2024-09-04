Southland to host young farmer final

Otago and Southland Young Farmers representative and 2025 grand final convener Emma Wilson. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Invercargill will host the Young Farmer of the Year grand final next year.

The event will be held for three days from July 3.

Otago and Southland Young Farmers representative and 2025 grand final convener Emma Wilson, of Invercargill, said in a statement she was proud to be part of showcasing Southland’s unique farming flavour to the rest of the country including its different industries, such as vineyards, sheep, beef, dairy and tulip farming.

"Our secret is that we have so many different climate and soil pockets."

The district contest competitions begin next month and she expects it to be one of the most competitive seasons yet.

"There’ll be a few Otago Southland young farmers gunning hard to try and get that home grand final because farming is a big part of our identity down here. We have deep-rooted knowledge passed down through generations, but we’re also innovators with a practical ‘no8 wire’ mentality. I’m excited to see what this year’s competitors have in store."

Young farmers chief executive Lynda Coppersmith said the competition was about to enter its 57th year.

In the district competitions, up to 200 young farmers will battle it out for a shot at rural stardom.

"After proving themselves at a district level, contestants will then need to go head-to-head against the best in their region. Only those who top their field will qualify for a spot on the national stage,"

"By that point, they will have put their blood, sweat and tears into it. Just making it to the grand final is an enormous feat, with only seven national finalists selected from across the country."

Fourteen Junior Young Farmers of the Year teams will compete for a national title, along with 21 AgriKidsNZ teams.

"It takes a lot of preparation, made harder by the fact that the challenges are kept top secret until the day of the event, so our young farmers really have to work hard to sharpen their skills and improve their farming knowledge as broadly as possible.

"It’s a quest for the ultimate farming all-rounder."

Entries for the FMG Young Farmer of the Year opened on Monday.

FMG Junior and AgriKids entries open on Monday, October 21.