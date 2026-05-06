Southland regional council names chief

Council chairman Jeremy McPhail. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Environment Southland has appointed a new chief executive.

Stephen Hall will begin in the role on July 20.

Council chairman Jeremy McPhail said Mr Hall was appointed following a competitive recruitment process.

He was selected for his proven leadership, regional council sector experience and strong alignment with Environment Southland’s purpose and priorities, Mr McPhail said.

“Stephen brings the experience and relationships we need to keep delivering for Murihiku Southland — including our work on flood risk management and improving water quality.

“No matter what changes are ahead for local government, Environment Southland’s responsibilities will remain, and Stephen will ensure we continue to deliver for our communities, and support our people through what’s ahead.”

Mr Hall had more than 25 years’ experience in resource management and the regional council sector, including at Bay of Plenty Regional Council and executive leadership positions at Taranaki Regional Council and Environment Canterbury.

Mr Hall and his family had been frequent visitors to Southland over the past 20 years, particularly to Fiordland and Rakiura Stewart Island.

Mr Hall said he was excited to be coming to a region that has a strong history of the community working together to get the best solutions for Southland.

“I believe in the vital functions the regional council delivers and I’m keen to work with the team to continue that. Southland is a place I know and care about, and I’m looking forward to making it our home.

He replaces former chief executive Rob Phillips, who has been acting in the role since Wilma Falconer retired last year. — Allied Media