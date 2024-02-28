Southlanders recipients of meat industry scholarships

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Association chief executive Sirma Karapeeva said three postgraduate students and six undergraduate students have joined the programme, alongside nine returning scholars.
The new southern association scholars for 2024 are:
- Undergraduate student Oliver Stark, of Gore. Studying mechanical engineering at the University of Canterbury.
- Undergraduate student Fynn Mitchell, of Lumsden. Studying commerce, majoring in operations and supply chain management at Lincoln University.
Every year, the association provides scholarships of $5000 per annum for undergraduates and $10,000 per annum for postgraduate students.
All the recipients were studying a subject relevant to the red meat processing industry and planning a career in the sector beyond the farm gate.
The industry needed to continue to recruit ambitious and highly skilled people to grow, Ms Karapeeva said.
As well as financial support, association scholars benefit from the organisation’s mentoring programme and participation in a range of industry events and networking opportunities.
Assistance might also be provided to help them to secure holiday or part-time work in the meat processing industry.