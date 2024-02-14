Spinning a link from Ukraine to Gore

Gore woman Sally Munson spins with the "vintage" spindle she bought from the website Etsy last year. PHOTO: EVELYN THORN

A Gore spinner is "astonished" to be in possession of a possible "neolithic" Celtic spindle.

Gore woman Sally Munson bought a spindle from the website Etsy at the end of last year.

She came across the spindle, which was labelled as "original old vintage, 2nd-3rd century BC Celtic terracotta spindle whorl" on the site.

On further inquiry, the seller said the spindle was a personal find in the settlements of the Chernihiv region in Ukraine.

She was "amazed" to think she could be in the possession of a piece of spinning history.

"When I received it in January, I was astounded at how it looked just like a working one.

"It was exactly the same as the photo on the website, so I was pretty convinced this was something special.

The seller also mentioned history about the people of the area.

"A little history about the Celtic tribes of Ukraine. On the territory of Ukraine, Celtic tribes represented the latent culture in the third to first centuries BC. They lived in a compact group (about 40 settlements) near the sources of the Tisza River in Transcarpathia. Also nearby settlements can be found in Galicia and in the Dniester basin."

She purchased the spindle for £45 — about $NZ90.

Ms Munson became a keen spinner thanks to her sister-in-law in Australia.

She has been spinning ever since, and has been a member of the spinners and weavers group in Gore for about five years.

There is a chance the spindle could be a replica, but Ms Munson does not think so.

"Spindles are not uncommon," she said. "Museums have dozens of them.

"If this is genuine, it could be centuries old."

"I have a lot of beautiful spindles from all over the world, and this one is amazing.

Ms Munson said it still worked "incredibly".

"When I first received it, it looked like it hadn’t been used in a long while.

"Once I started using it, the oils from my hands went back into it and I believe it looks how it would have looked when someone used it thousands of years ago."

"Textiles are just fascinating.

"I’d like to believe this was definitely used all those years ago."

