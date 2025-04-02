Splash pad opening to impress

A high-tech, million-dollar splash pad will finally be open for Mataura children to play in this weekend, at no extra cost to the community.

The externally-funded second stage of the Tulloch Park development will be ready to go on Saturday with an added basketball competition, inflatable slide and sausage sizzle to celebrate.

The splash pad replaces the Mataura swimming pool, which was closed by the Gore District Council in 2017 due to falling patronage.

The new water play area features sprinklers, fountains, nozzles and other devices or structures that spray water.

Mataura Community Board chairwoman Nicky Coats said the technology in the $1.2 million project is "high tech" and monitors water quality off site, recirculating the water automatically using large tanks.

Ms Coats said the splash pad was "awesome" for the young ones in Mataura, who may have struggled to get to Gore for a swim, and can now wander down the road for some free aquatic entertainment.

The pad is the biggest of its kind south of Christchurch.

The project was paid for externally, using funding bodies and other grants, with no extra cost for ratepayers, which she said was exciting.

The opening will have a basketball competition run by Eastern Southland Basketball on the court completed during stage one.

Active Southland and The Y from Invercargill will also be present with some family activities as well as a sausage sizzle.

The "Bunker" or the Mataura Youth Centre will be contributing a bouncy castle and slide for the afternoon.

The second stage of the project also includes new toilets that will be unveiled at the opening.

The project has had many hold-ups with resource consent, which Gore District Council parks and recreation manager Keith McRobie said was due to the new technology which the council had to get a handle on to process in due course.

He said he was "quite pleased" the project has finally come together.

The only thing yet to do was to paint the final product blue, as the concrete needs a further two weeks to cure for painting, but other than that, it was ready to get to splashing in, Ms Coats said. — APL