Submissions on development open

The concept plan for the proposed Kāinga Ora housing development shows the layout of the site where 24 new homes will be built. Photo: supplied

Kāinga Ora has received a limited notification resource consent for its new housing development in East Gore.

The land use consent for the development in East Gore was lodged with the Gore District Council in May.

Kāinga Ora plans to build 24 homes on the land, which previously was the home of the Longford Tavern and the Gore Country Music Club. The tavern was demolished this year.

At the council’s policy and regulatory committee meeting last week, The Property Group’s consultant planner Katrina Ellis said the limited notification meant those nearby who were deemed to be affected by the development were the only ones who could make a submission.

Submissions opened last week and would close in mid December.

If there were submissions objecting to the development a hearing would be held.

"We’re likely to have a hearing around February to take into account the Christmas shutdown and evidence exchange."

Kāinga Ora Otago, Southland and South Canterbury regional director Kerrie Young said the limited process notification followed the meeting Kāinga Ora staff hosted with community members last month.

"This included a drop-in session for around 30 neighbours, whose properties adjoin or are in close proximity to the site, to share our current proposed plans."

The group was looking forward to sharing the finalised plans with the wider Gore community once the consenting process ended.

"In the meantime, people can keep up to date with progress on our website."

