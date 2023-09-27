Submissions open for building policy

Gore District Council is looking for feedback on proposed changes to its Dangerous and/or Insanitary Buildings Policy.

The proposed change will see listed heritage buildings included in the policy.

The policy allows the council to identify and manage dangerous, affected, and insanitary buildings in the district so people can safely use them without endangering their health.

Council policy analyst Morgan Edwards said looking after the district’s heritage buildings was essential.

"Heritage buildings contribute to Gore’s regional identity, making it the place that it is."

The proposed policy changes would require work to ensure public safety was carried out on heritage buildings deemed dangerous or insanitary.

"If a building was deemed dangerous and/or insanitary, the council would work closely with building owners to find an acceptable solution that meets heritage objectives and Building Act requirements.

"Any remediation work should protect the heritage values of the building."

Public submissions on the policy amendment are open until Friday, October 13 at 5pm.