Superb film shows Napoleon in new light

I came away from seeing the movie Napoleon wondering if the French emperor has been given a bad rap by history.

I always thought he was a bad guy but then the history books I read were written by the English, who managed to gain the upper hand over him.

Of course, director Ridley Scott is known to take liberties with history, which may account for some of the inaccuracies.

However, the movie is a sumptuous presentation, costumes, special effects and cinematography all combining to tell a rollicking good yarn even if it is not all factual.

For me, the movie shines fresh light on the age when European powers were signing treaties left, right and centre and regularly breaking them to war against each other.

Napoleon brings stability to a French republic that has been sabotaged by years of revolution and a reign of terror.

The movie is basically a timeline of Napoleon’s life which tells the story of his rise to power and eventual exile.

Central to the timeline is the relationship between Napoleon and Josephine, who start as passionate lovers and then divorce because no heir is produced.

I am not sure what I think of Joaquin Phoenix’s performance as Napoleon but Vanessa Kirby was brilliant in the role of Josephine.

Phoenix seemed a little insipid in the role but maybe Napoleon was like that in real life.

Anyway, he is not portrayed as the tyrant I pictured him to be.

The movie is two and a-half hours long but the time skipped by as I was very engrossed in the action.

Some of the action is a bit gruesome and some of the battle scenes possibly went on a little long.

In terms of entertainment value this movie is definitely worth a viewing.