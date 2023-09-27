Supernatural gothic themes elevate murder-mystery

It’s hard not to love a good murder-mystery, especially when a touch of supernatural elements are involved.

A Haunting in Venice is in a similar vein to one of its predecessors Murder on the Orient Express, as we follow Kenneth Branagh’s character Hercule Poirot on another adventure.

I found the depth of Poirot’s character arc in the film very enjoyable as he starts seemingly succumbing to real supernatural forces, leading him to question his senses, with the plot not providing entirely clear answers.

As expected the film follows the solving of the murder of a guest, but this time in a haunted palazzo in Venice.

A haunted castle in Venice is nearly a perfect location for this film. It just makes sense.

Twists and turns are obviously evident considering the genre of the movie and it makes the brain work hard to keep up.

A Haunting in Venice leans more towards being a mystery than a horror movie but I still found it to be an enjoyable if not slightly unsettling experience.

The moody gothic atmosphere of Venice creates this experience.

Some well-crafted jump scares also help its case.

The impressive cast includes Tina Fey, Camille Cottin, Michelle Yeoh, Kelly Reilly, and Jude Hill.

All these actors give great performances and enhance the movie.

Imagine Knives Out but set in Italy and if you like that idea you will enjoy this.

Overall, the atmosphere and premise are enough to make this movie a good experience.

I feel like I say this about a lot of films but I would definitely recommend watching this one.