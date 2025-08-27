Supporting local play, recreation

While I still live and work in Gore, about a year ago my role changed.

My title is spaces and places lead — what does that mean, you ask?

Broadly speaking, "the physical environments for play, active recreation and sport, encompassing everything from planning, design and construction to ongoing management and the broader strategic investment in these facilities to ensure they are fit-for-purpose, well-utilised and sustainable for communities across Aotearoa New Zealand".

I like to think about it as I work to support our local play, active recreation and sport stakeholders to ensure their facilities and active environments are fit and ready to meet the needs of our Southland community, now and into the future.

That in the end any Southlander should feel confident to be active in a way, and in a place, that suits them — so that everyone can be active every day.

Some days I might sit down with a grassroots sports group to talk about their asset management planning; I might talk to them about supporting them through what they need to know about working with our wonderful local funders, or if they should consider sharing their mower with the club next door.

The next day I might be sitting in a meeting of the three Southland councils to talk about regional planning for the recreational facility needs for Southland into the future.

And everything and everyone in between.

At the end of the day my role is to support people, at any level in our sport and recreation system, to ensure our spaces and places are ready to meet the needs of the community.

If you think I might be able to help you with any aspect of your facility or active environment, please don’t hesitate to sing out.

Please contact me at gemma@activesouthland.co.nz

By Gemma O’Neill

Spaces and places lead

Active Southland