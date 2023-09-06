Tapanui man leaves estate to health trust

West Otago Health Trust trustee Lloyd McCall stands outside the home in Tapanui bequeathed to the trust from recently deceased local Bill Henderson. PHOTO: EVELYN THORN

A West Otago rest-home is set to have financial security, due to a "generous" donation by a Tapanui man who died recently.

Bill Henderson, a longtime resident of Tapanui, died last December.

He was well-known in the town and was involved in the West Otago Theatrical Society.

Mr Henderson also ran the Gallery One Cafe with his partner until their retirement.

In his will, Mr Henderson bequeathed his estate to the West Otago Health Trust.

It included the former forestry house he lived in in Cemetery Rd in the township.

Mr Henderson’s will stated he wanted the proceeds of the sale of his home to be donated for the benefit of the West Otago Ribbonwood Country Home, the town’s local rest-home, which opened in 2016 and has recently been revamped.

Mr Henderson did not have any children.

The West Otago Health Trust administers the assets of the medical centre and nearby rest-home on behalf of the community.

The trust was "overwhelmed" by the gift that would benefit the West Otago community.

Bill Henderson. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Trust member Lloyd McCall said it was "very special" someone had thought to leave funds for the community.

"It’s just a great thing to do.

"And it’s a house where someone can come in and continue to improve it, too."

Trust secretary and salesperson Nicole Cronin, who is marketing the property for auction on behalf of Ray White Gore, said the gift was very generous.

"It’s so amazing. It’s huge — and it’s not just his house, it’s the full estate," she said.

"It’s going to benefit the entire community.

"It’s pretty amazing to think of something like that — we’re so thankful."

Mr Henderson lived in the property for more than 20 years.

The home has a OneRoof estimate of $280,000.

An auction for the home will be held on September 16 at 11am at the address.

evelyn.thorn@alliedpress.co.nz