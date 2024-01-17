Team culture formula for success: coach

Southland Country Cricket year 8 player Monty Tremaine plays a shot to the offside during his innings against Otago Country Gold on Thursday during the Otago district year 8 boys tournament in Gore. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

The Southland Country year 8 cricket team is the best in its age group in the South.

At the Otago district tournament held last week at Gore’s Hamilton Park, the team, coached by Dion White and Mark Forde and managed by Jenny Wing, won four of its five matches to finish top of the table.

The team comprised players from throughout Southland excluding Invercargill which fielded its own team in the tournament.

White said it was a "fantastic" result.

"We’re super proud of this wee team."

The strength of the team was there was no individual who dominated the scorecard.

"It’s a whole team that holds the team together."

On the days when some players failed to perform there were others who stepped up.

There was a good team culture built up during the many hours the boys had spent playing cricket together.

"The boys like playing for each other.

"They’re pretty happy to be around each other."

He was impressed with the tournament.

"It gives the year 8 boys the opportunity to play a higher level of cricket."

It is the second year White and Forde have coached most of the players who were part of the year 7 team which played well in its tournament in Timaru last year.

Credit for the players’ performance should also go to Southland Cricket’s development officers Jack Hilton and Kurt Thompson, White said.

The grounds were also in very good condition thanks to Hamilton Park groundskeeper Gary Boyles.

