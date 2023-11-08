Ten-man team wins after century scored

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
In a game against the G.J. Gardner SBHS 2nd XI on Saturday Albion Gore Senior Men’s opening batter Gary Singh scored 114 runs off 97 balls.
He recorded a strike rate of 117.52.
"The plan was to stay in the crease for as long as we could. I was struggling in the beginning because the ball was swinging both ways but I just kept my eyes on the ball and tried to hit as hard as I could."
Once the ball aged, scoring runs became easier, he said.
"I was feeling like I could’ve got 150 the way the ball was coming straight on to the bat."
Seventy-eight of his runs came from boundaries. He hit 12 fours and five sixes.
He formed a partnership of 148 runs with batsman Connor Sharp.
"He helped me out quite a bit. He was hitting it hard too, anything short he was putting to the boundary," Singh said.
Sharp scored 88 runs off 65 balls and recorded a strike rate of 135.38.
He was caught and bowled shortly after Singh was caught.
Before being caught Singh had been dropped twice.
"After those I just tried to control myself and be calm and I played a few shots on the ground, that worked really good."
He was then caught in the square-leg, he said.
"It was quite high up, he took a brilliant catch."
Singh bowled in the second innings and recorded one for 41 off eight overs, an economy of 5.12.
Albion won the game by 110 runs.