Ten-man team wins after century scored

Albion Gore Senior Men’s vice captain Gary Singh scored 114 runs on Saturday. Photo: supplied

Anyone wanting to see a century scored at the weekend did not have to go as far as India but only as far as Southland Boys’ High School.

In a game against the G.J. Gardner SBHS 2nd XI on Saturday Albion Gore Senior Men’s opening batter Gary Singh scored 114 runs off 97 balls.

He recorded a strike rate of 117.52.

Albion were elected to bat first and Singh said the team only had 10 players available on the day so they had to bat accordingly.

"The plan was to stay in the crease for as long as we could. I was struggling in the beginning because the ball was swinging both ways but I just kept my eyes on the ball and tried to hit as hard as I could."

Once the ball aged, scoring runs became easier, he said.

"I was feeling like I could’ve got 150 the way the ball was coming straight on to the bat."

Seventy-eight of his runs came from boundaries. He hit 12 fours and five sixes.

He formed a partnership of 148 runs with batsman Connor Sharp.

"He helped me out quite a bit. He was hitting it hard too, anything short he was putting to the boundary," Singh said.

Sharp scored 88 runs off 65 balls and recorded a strike rate of 135.38.

He was caught and bowled shortly after Singh was caught.

Before being caught Singh had been dropped twice.

"After those I just tried to control myself and be calm and I played a few shots on the ground, that worked really good."

He was then caught in the square-leg, he said.

"It was quite high up, he took a brilliant catch."

Singh bowled in the second innings and recorded one for 41 off eight overs, an economy of 5.12.

Albion won the game by 110 runs.

ben.andrews@theensign.co.nz