Third win snapped up

Robin McKenzie and Ken, of Clinton, watch the sheep leave the dog kennels obstacle during the Southern Indoor Charity Dog Trials at the Southern Field Days Waimumu site on Saturday. Photos: Sandy Eggleston

The Southern Indoor Charity Dog Trial was held at the Southern Field Days Waimumu site at the weekend.

The event was won by Robin McKenzie, of Clinton, with his dog Ken.

This is the third consecutive year Mr McKenzie has won the event but the first time with Ken.

The trial is a fundraiser for Hospice Southland.

Co-ordinator Mike Joyce said the event went well.

Reuben Wilkinson,16, of Wyndham, and his dog Teegan successfully navigate the kennel obstacle on Saturday.

Triallists came back year after year to take part in the event from as far away as Marlborough.

"They love it.

"They know they get well looked after."

It was a good outing for triallists before the season started.

"It’s a chance for fellas to bring their young dogs out and see how they’re shaping up."

