Thumbs up for playground upgrade

East Gore School pupils and principal Wendy Kitto are enthusiastic about the K1 rope pyramid that has been installed at the Hamilton St playground as part of the East Gore Neighbourhood Play Systems project. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

The new Hamilton St playground equipment has found favour with some tough critics.

A slide and K1 rope pyramid, which looks a little bit like a spider web, have been added to the playground as part of the East Gore Neighbourhood Play Systems (NPS) project.

The only community-led project of its kind in the South Island, the NPS aims to improve play opportunities for all age groups and abilities.

The project is a joint venture between the Gore District Council, Active Southland and the East Gore School and community.

In 2021 families and residents were asked what improvements they would like to see in the area.

So far improvements include building a half basketball court in the Oxford St playground and repairing the flying fox.

Fruit trees have also been planted in the two public playgrounds.

East Gore School pupils are enjoying using the new equipment.

William McDowell,10, and Livey Watson-Barclay, 8, said they liked the rope pyramid.

"It’s really good for climbing on and going really high," William said.

"It looks really fun and it looks like you can get trapped in it."

Olivia Grace, 9, said the slide was fun.

"You can slide down."

Council parks and recreation manager Keith McRobie said the council was trying not to replicate the playground equipment at the school or Hamilton Park.

The cost of the upgrade was about $11,818.

"We have an annual playgrounds improvement budget and have an ongoing programme to replace older or failing play items."

