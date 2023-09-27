Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Thursday flooding

    Shaun Morgan and Joe Geary, of Newton Excavation Ltd, deliver sandbags to residents during a state of emergency in Gore on Thursday. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS
    Mataura residents Richard Winn (left) and Antonia Davis stand at the start of Woolwich St, which on Thursday was completely submerged in the rising waters of the Mataura River. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    A car which hit surface flooding near Riversdale sits up off the road on Thursday evening. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON
    Firefighters drain water from homes in Ardwick St on Thursday afternoon. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS
    A section of Bury St is closed on Friday as the overflow of the Mataura River starts to lap at the edge of the floodbank. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

    Last Thursday, 102mm of rain fell in a 24-hour period in Gore.

    According to MetService  records, Gore’s monthly average rainfall for September is 52mm.

    On Thursday afternoon, the Gore District Council declared a state of emergency and later in the day this was extended Southland-wide.

    On Friday afternoon, modelling from Environment Southland predicted the Mataura River would peak that evening about 1000 cumecs lower than the 2020 flood level of 2400 cumecs.

    These levels were within the design capacity of the flood banks.

