Thursday flooding

Last Thursday, 102mm of rain fell in a 24-hour period in Gore.

According to MetService records, Gore’s monthly average rainfall for September is 52mm.

On Thursday afternoon, the Gore District Council declared a state of emergency and later in the day this was extended Southland-wide.

On Friday afternoon, modelling from Environment Southland predicted the Mataura River would peak that evening about 1000 cumecs lower than the 2020 flood level of 2400 cumecs.

These levels were within the design capacity of the flood banks.

Otago Daily Times and The Ensign reporters were on hand to take photographs of the flooding.