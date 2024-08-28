PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Cancer Society of New Zealand Gore volunteers (clockwise from left) Jan Cockerill, Vicki Nicholson, Daffodil Day co-ordinator Sandy Smith and Janice Elder prepare for Daffodil Day on Friday.

Mrs Smith said the theme this year, "one in three could be me", was a timely reminder of the prevalence of cancer.

"One in three New Zealanders will be affected by cancer in their lifetime."

There would be seven collection points throughout Gore including at the supermarkets and in Main St where people could give.

Many businesses were supporting the cause.

"We’re trying to get the vibe of the town yellow."

The daffodil was one of the first spring flowers to bloom after a cold, dark winter.

"It’s become a symbol for people experiencing the winter of cancer diagnosis and treatment finding hope of a new life ahead."