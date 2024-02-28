Tiny bursts key to more activity

Our lives are more fast-paced and sedentary than ever, so finding opportunities to increase physical activity can sometimes feel like a challenge.

However, with a bit of creativity and some simple adjustments, adding more exercise into your day is entirely achievable.

One effective strategy is to embrace the concept of micro-exercises.

These are small bursts of activity that can be easily integrated into your day-to-day life.

For instance, taking the stairs instead of the lift, doing a few squats or lunges while waiting for the jug to boil, or squeezing in some calf raises while brushing your teeth.

These tiny actions may seem insignificant but cumulatively they can contribute to increased calorie burn and muscle engagement.

Making exercise a social affair can be both enjoyable and motivational.

Instead of meeting friends for a sit-down meal or coffee, suggest going for a walk together.

You can catch up on each others’ lives while getting your steps in, making it a win-win for both social connection and physical health.

Alternatively, joining group exercise classes or sports teams can provide accountability and add a social element to your workouts, making them more enjoyable and sustainable in the long run.

You can incorporate more movement into your daily commute by parking further away from your workplace or the shops.

By deliberately parking further, you’ll add extra walking without requiring much extra effort.

Lastly, don’t underestimate the power of multitasking physical activity with other tasks.

Instead of being sedentary while watching your favourite television show, use that time to tackle household chores like folding laundry, dishes or tidying up. Not only will you stay entertained, but you’ll burn calories and accomplish necessary tasks.

By incorporating these simple strategies into your daily routine, you can effortlessly increase your activity levels and reap the numerous health benefits that come with a more active lifestyle.

Active Southland Eastern health coach Jaimee Gillan