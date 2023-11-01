Topp entertainment for Cavalcade

Folk singing and activist sister comedy duo Dames Lynda and Jools Topp will be performing at the 2024 Cavalcade at Waikaia in February. Photo: Sally Tagg

Entertainment for next year’s Cavalcade will feature some country stars music fans might recognise.

The nine-day Cavalcade will converge in Waikaia in February next year, and the host town has organised the Topp Twins to entertain the crowds at the hoedown.

Dames Lynda and Jools Topp are a folk singing and activist sister comedy duo, which many New Zealanders called a "national treasure".

Entertainment organising member Viv Beaton said the pair were "thrilled" to be joining the entertainment line-up this year.

"They had tried to come down in previous years, but could not because of Covid-19," she said.

"So we asked if they were possibly keen and they were more than happy and are looking forward to it.

"We’re looking forward to hosting the event, too."

More than 500 people with horses and carriages, as well as walkers and mountainbikers joined the Cavalcade every year, and a further 1500 came to the hoedown and celebrations at the delegated host town.

It will be the 31st Cavalcade event to be held.

Cavalcaders could take part in 11 trails all over Northern and Central Otago areas before completing their trek in Waikaia.

The Topp Twins would be performing, as well as Kayla Mahon with her horse Halton Hart, a cowboy challenge which involved people and their horses, an event they were introducing called "Kanine Kaos", to be hosted by the local collie club, and more.

Waikaia had not hosted the event for 20 years.

"People still remember Waikaia as being one of the best for entertaining as a host town, along with our hospitality," Mrs Beaton said.

"We’ve got a high standard to maintain, that’s for sure.

"The community will come together to put on a fantastic event."

