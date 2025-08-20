Town to seek sister city relationships in France

Gore could soon formalise sister-city relationships with Longueval and Flers in northern France — two towns with deep World War 1 connections to New Zealand — under a proposal put forward by the local RSA.

Driven by remembrance but looking to the future, the plan was presented to the Gore District Council by Gore RSA committee members Shaun Fogarty and Wayne McLelland, with support from the RNZRSA’s national remembrance committee.

The Otago Infantry Regiment fought on the Western Front in the Somme region, creating lasting historical ties that Mr Fogarty believes can evolve into educational exchanges, cultural visits and economic opportunities, particularly given the shared agricultural foundations of both regions.

Notably Gore has only one other sister city relationship at the moment, with Tamworth, a city in New South Wales.

This relationship was born out of a shared culture of country music, but Gore District Mayor Ben Bell noted it had grown to include shared collaboration in business and agriculture as well.

The majority of councillors were in support of the measure, noting the historic ties between the two regions and thanking the RSA for its hard work bringing it to them.

A sister city relationship with Nanning, a city in China, which sought a potential connection with Gore, was also discussed, but was declined.

Cr Andy Fraser said he was not a fan of the concept of sister cities at all, and suggested it was important to consider the cost and the potential for what it could look like in the future.

He said it had to be worth it for ratepayers. Cr Fraser also supported a previous question by Cr John Gardyne about the time and cost of setting up such an arrangement.

Cr Paul McPhail was in full support of the Gore district acknowledging its ties and paying respect to the sacrifices made by those who fought on the Western front.

"There are huge ties to families in Southland — some have family buried in that area.

"[We should] never forget those who fought and died for democracy, I think, and I’m backing it 100%".

The proposal was passed unanimously, and a letter proposing the sister city relationship to the mayors of Longueval and Flers proposing the relationship will now be sent. Both mayors, Jany Fourier (Longueval) and Pierrick Capelle (Flers), have already expressed strong support for the idea.

