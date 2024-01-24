Tracks tidied up for fun family day out

We are so incredibly lucky to have the backyard we do in Eastern Southland so we can be out and about and keep ourselves active over this wonderful time of the year.

Last week the Gore office staff were out on the Hokonui Water Race and Whiskey Creek trails in and around Dolamore Park.

It is less than a month until our MLT Moonshine Trail event on Saturday, February 10.

In these past few weeks we, alongside our friends at the Hokonui Mountain Bike Club and Gore District Council parks staff, have got out on these trails on foot, bike and lawnmower to make sure they are safe and ready for the 500 or so participants on event day.

They say its takes a village, and our local events are no different.

Many thanks go to these groups.

Ten kilometres later, the tracks we walked had been checked and were looking great, in prime condition to be honest — tidy underfoot and overhead, not at all wet, clear of overgrowth — and ready to welcome everyone in their chosen event category.

You have to appreciate the volunteers who ride their bikes with a whipper snipper over their shoulder to clear the messy bits.

With something for everyone, from a 2km family walk to a 50km mountainbike ride, the event is a really awesome family and community event, and a chance to get out and have some fun in Dolamore Park and the surrounding Hokonui Hills.

Once a year, participants have access to private land, thanks to the wonderful local landowners who continue to support the event.

It really is an opportunity not to be missed.

Visit www.moonshinetrail.co.nz to find out more about the options that might suit you and your family and get your registration in.

We cannot wait to see you there!

Active Southland eastern regional co-ordinator Gemma O’Neill