Traffic delays expected as roadworks begin

PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

Road cones mark the troublesome piece of State Highway 1 northeast of Gore where roadworks are scheduled to start this week.

Drainage and earthworks are to be completed first.

Waka Kotahi Southland maintenance contract manager Justin Reid said the location was prioritised because of damage caused to the road surface by hot temperatures earlier this year.

"It is important we get this work completed before warmer temperatures closer to summer cause any further damage to the surface," Mr Reid said.

There was a large season of planned road reconstructions on state highways programmed for Southland in summer, he said.

Road users should expect delays in this area while the work is completed.