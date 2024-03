PHOTO: JACKIE TAV PHOTOGRAPHS

Taking part in the Gore District Council’s Tulloch Takeover event at Tulloch Park, Mataura on Saturday is Phoebe Gilchrist, 8, of Gore.

The event was organised by senior events co-ordinator Jessica Swan to celebrate "another one of our awesome parks".

The activities, including face painting, bubble blowing and games, were free and children were encouraged to dress up as a pirate.