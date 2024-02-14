Two wins for theatre group

Wednesday Addams (Willow Gush, left) argues with Lucas (Tyler Dowling, right) during Gore Musical Theatre’s production of The Addams Family. Photo: Ben Andrews

It might not be the Oscars but it is not far off.

On Saturday the 2023 Otago Southland Theatre Awards (OSTAS) were held in Oamaru.

The Gore Musical Theatre (GMT) won two categories — best ensemble number for the musical number When You’re An Addams and society member Nikoia McKelvie won best choreography.

Gore Musical Theatre president Sean Burke said winning the awards showed the GMT was on par with bigger theatre societies with much larger budgets.

"It’s fantastic to see our people getting recognition for doing what they love," Mr Burke said.

The group was nominated for 12 awards for the The Addams Family production.

McKelvie was thrilled to win, he said.

"Nikoia has a heart of gold and is utterly devoted to teaching dance.

"It’s fantastic to see her hard work recognised."

The second award was for ensemble, which goes to the whole cast and direction team, too, as they were all involved, he said.

"The reaction from all of us there was pure excitement."

Despite their success, the awards were not the ultimate goal for the GMT, Mr Burke said.

"Winning an OSTA is just the cherry on top.

"Our goal is to provide members of our community who love being on or behind stage the opportunity to follow their passion."

Twenty productions from across Otago and Southland entered the awards.

Fifteen of the productions were musicals and five were plays.

There were 103 nominations across 22 categories.

