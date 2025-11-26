Villainous Pike is a trick

Rosamund Pike plays Veronika Vanderberg. Image: TNS

The third entry in the franchise provides only brief glimpses of the original’s charm, as it plays with the same bag of tricks to no audience astonishment.

Ten years on, a new-gen crew is called to action by the Eye, a secret society of prestige magicians, to take down an evil diamond heiress. First though, Bosco (Dominic Sessa), June (Ariana Greenblatt) and Charlie (Justice Smith) combine their sleight of hand skills to rob a crypto-scammer — a stylistic move by director Ruben Fleischer that almost fools the audience into believing they are about to enter a sloppy, CGI, IP-fest — not that the film isn’t cheap in other ways. The film’s tone shift from Oceans 11-esque magicians to quippy, narrative conveniences draws the viewer away from connecting to the emotional stakes.

It’s the return of the original Horsemen that is most successful. Eisenberg’s passion for movie magic is palpable — underlined by his willingness to spend more than a couple of days on set, unlike the phoned-in performances of some others.

This global adventure is driven by the world’s most expensive MacGuffin, Veronika Vanderberg’s (Rosamund Pike) "Heart Diamond".

Pike’s South African-accented "Bond villain" performance is delightful, genuinely hilarious and menacing at once. And although operating at her own tone, she owns the movie, and isn’t cursed to be a forgettable sequel antagonist.

NOW YOU SEE ME: NOW YOU DON’T

Director: Ruben Fleischer

Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, Lizzy Caplan, Rosamund Pike, Morgan Freeman

Rating: (M) ★★★