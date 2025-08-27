Volunteer day chance to inform, connect

People interested in volunteering, looking for fulfilling ways to spend their time or just wanting to meet new people may find what they are looking for at next month’s Ready to Volunteer Day.

The Gore District Council Ready for Living project lead Roxy van Zyl said in a statement the aim of the day, at the James Cumming Community Centre next Friday, was to connect interested members of the public with various different volunteer organisations in the hopes of making some perfect matches.

"Ready to Volunteer Day is a chance for people to connect with local organisations and find out about volunteer opportunities in our community," she said.

"It’s designed to help people of all ages find meaningful ways to contribute their skills and experience."

Organisations such as Eastern Southland Riding for the Disabled, Gore Hokonui Lions, Gore Cat Rescue, Southland Shafts and Wheels Club and Hato Hone St John will be hosting booths and displays.

There would be opportunities to find out about a wide range of volunteer roles that suit many different interests and abilities, she said.

Gore Cat Rescue president Kelly Morrison was thrilled about the opportunity to connect with potential volunteers.

"Our charity purely operates on a volunteer basis and we think this is a fantastic way for people to connect with us in a friendly environment and ask any questions they might have."

Volunteering was not just about helping out organisations — it brought real benefit to those taking part, Ms van Zyl said.

"Volunteering is a great way to stay mentally and physically active, it offers a sense of purpose and fulfilment, helps build new connections, and allows you to use your skills and life experience to benefit others.

"You may be surprised at how important your skills and knowledge may be."

• Ready to Volunteer Day will be held on Friday, September 5 from noon-2pm and is aimed at those 65-plus, but all are welcome. — Allied Media