Wards amalgamated for next local election

The makeup of the Gore District Council will change when the next local authority elections roll around.

At a meeting held at the council chambers last Tuesday it was decided a single rural ward would be formed from the amalgamation of the current Kaiwera-Waimumu and Waikaka wards.

The number of councillors will not change and the proposal will allow for two members to be elected to the ward.

The change reflected a singular community of interest in rural issues and will provide more choice for voters in the formation of the council.

The newly formed rural ward will represent 3370 people.