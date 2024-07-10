Wards amalgamated for next local election

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The makeup of the Gore District Council will change when the next local authority elections roll around.
At a meeting held at the council chambers last Tuesday it was decided a single rural ward would be formed from the amalgamation of the current Kaiwera-Waimumu and Waikaka wards.
The number of councillors will not change and the proposal will allow for two members to be elected to the ward.
The change reflected a singular community of interest in rural issues and will provide more choice for voters in the formation of the council.
The newly formed rural ward will represent 3370 people.