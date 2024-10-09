Warning issued after accidents

The Southland harbourmaster is warning boat users to be aware of changing river conditions and their skills after two accidents on the Ōreti River within a fortnight.

Three people were taken to hospital after their dinghy sank in the Ōreti River near West Plains, Lyndon Cleaver said in a statement late last month.

On September 14, four people were thrown from a jet-boat that hit a submerged rock on the Ōreti River near Centre Hill.

After a winter of record rainfalls, Southland’s rivers are experiencing high flows resulting in changes to waterways.

And with the fishing season opening last Tuesday more people were likely to be out and about on rivers.

"Even if you think you know the river well, expect the unexpected," Mr Cleaver said.

It was an eagle-eyed member of the public who raised the alarm in the most recent incident, calling emergency services after spotting one of the men clinging to a tote tank (plastic fuel tank) in the flooded river.

He was pulled from the water after an hour. The other two people on the boat were found upriver, where they had managed to make their own way ashore.

All had been wearing lifejackets, which would have helped to save their lives.

All three were treated for hypothermia.

"It was a very close call," Mr Cleaver said.

"It’s been a long, wet winter. I know people will be keen to get back out on to the water.

"Before you do, check your boat. If it’s got a motor, get it serviced. Check the weather, check the river conditions, check the rules.

"Tell someone where you’re going and when you’ll be back, have two forms of communication on board and always wear a lifejacket.

"These are the things that help save lives and bring you home to your loved ones when something does go wrong."

A regional speed restriction of 5 knots, within 200m of the shore, applies to all Southland freshwater rivers.

Unless operating within an area of the river where an approved or periodic speed uplift is in place, then the restricted speed limit is no more than 5 knots.

Boating clubs can apply for a temporary speed uplift through the regional harbourmaster, which must be accompanied by a safety plan.

All Southland’s periodic river speed uplift areas and dates when these are effective can be viewed on the maps section of the Environment Southland website.