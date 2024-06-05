Weather disrupts sealing

Unpredictable and unseasonal weather conditions in late summer and autumn have put a chip in the works for the Gore District Council’s resealing programme.

Roading asset manager Murray Hasler has warned motorists to be wary of loose chips on some resealed areas where the gravel top coat has not stuck to the bitumen.

The worst affected sites are: Hyde St; Robertson St, from Charlton Rd to Pukaki St; Ontario St, a short section east of the stopbank; and Waimumu Rd, from Bowmar Rd.

Mr Hasler said the council was aware of the issues and would monitor problem areas until the contractor could carry out repairs.

"Unfortunately, permanent repairs rely on suitable weather conditions, which may not happen until spring"

In the meantime, the council’s contractor would remove any build-up of loose chips where needed.